It's full steam ahead for Bedford country fayre this weekend
It has not been cancelled due to the period of national mourning
By Clare Turner
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:11 pm
The Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre will take place this weekend (September 16-18).
The event – at Turvey House in Turvey – has not been cancelled due to the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death.
There’ll be steam engines of all sizes, working demonstrations, heavy horses, vintage vehicles and tractors.
Admission is £20 for adults and children under 16 go free.
Gates open 9am and close at 6pm.