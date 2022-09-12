It's full steam ahead for Bedford country fayre this weekend

The Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre will take place this weekend (September 16-18).

The event – at Turvey House in Turvey – has not been cancelled due to the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death.

There’ll be steam engines of all sizes, working demonstrations, heavy horses, vintage vehicles and tractors.

Turvey House

Admission is £20 for adults and children under 16 go free.