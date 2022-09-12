News you can trust since 1845

It's full steam ahead for Bedford country fayre this weekend

It has not been cancelled due to the period of national mourning

By Clare Turner
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:11 pm
The Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre will take place this weekend (September 16-18).

The event – at Turvey House in Turvey – has not been cancelled due to the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death.

There’ll be steam engines of all sizes, working demonstrations, heavy horses, vintage vehicles and tractors.

Turvey House

    Admission is £20 for adults and children under 16 go free.

    Gates open 9am and close at 6pm.

