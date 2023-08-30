On Saturday 26th August, Bedfordshire award-winning choir, Caritas Harmony, performed an inspirational concert with three objectives in mind - to raise funds for Keech Hospice in Luton, to celebrate 20 years of Caritas Harmony and to say an emotional farewell to the choir's Musical Director Margaret Blenkin, after 20 years of work and dedication.

The audience heard that since the choir was first formed in 2003 from a few members of the world-renowned Luton Girls' Choir, Margaret Blenkin has skilfully led the group through competitions, wedding celebrations, tours, CD recordings, and pandemic Zoom rehearsals as well as the performance of more than 250 concerts.

In that time, the choir has raised an estimated £200,000 for charities across Herts, Beds and Bucks, with Keech Hospice Care being the main beneficiary.

Margaret Blenkin has led Caritas Harmony for 20 years

In her closing statement, Margaret Blenkin reflected that 'retirement from the choir was never going to be an easy decision to make - when is the right time to step away from something that has given you so much joy, that has been a major part and focus of your life for so many years?

And in a farewell message book to Margaret, a choir member wrote that 'Margaret taught us to sing with our hearts - something that I believe is unique to Caritas and the very special gift that she has left for us.'

Bedfordshire is indeed fortunate to have such a talented group carrying on the tradition of choral excellence for which the County is so well known.

