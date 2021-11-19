Christmas is coming to Bedford with three weekends of festive fun.

The town's Christmas lights will be switched on on Monday - but instead of hosting a switch on event this year, the weekends leading up to Christmas will see the town bustling with activity.

Bedford Borough Council has teamed up with Love Bedford, in collaboration with MadeInBedford and EAT Feast to put on three weekends of festive fun.

Meet Cairngorm Reindeer in Bedford. PIC: Hen Robinson

Here's what's in store...

Sunday, December 5

From 11am to 2pm the Cairngorm Reindeer will be in Harpur Square. They're taking a break from training to pull Santa's sleigh to say hello to Bedford shoppers - though the man in red himself will also be popping in for a visit, and there will be live performances to enjoy from Bedford Town Band and Kempston Hammers Community Choir on the raised area of the Square.

If you’re feeling peckish, Lingers Butchers will be running a Hog Roast, and Dessert Boss will be bringing the sweet treats.

There will also be free face painting and balloon artistry in the Howard Centre. No booking is required, and while you’re there, why not browse the Christmas cards and festive balloons at Buzz Bees Cards? Sweets in the Mail will also be offering a 10 per cent discount on PicknMix to anyone with a painted face.

EAT Fest - A Christmas Special is taking place over at Riverside in the afternoon from noon until 9pm.

There will be plenty of great food and cheeky Christmas tipple, along with vegan and veggie options as well as gluten free. EAT Feast will have an array of international flavours from established food trucks and caterers, coming together to celebrate good food and great company.

December 11 and 12

The Christmas Makers Market will be a highlight of the festive season this December, brought to Bedford Town Centre in collaboration with MadeInBedford.

The market runs from 10am to 3.30pm on both the Saturday and Sunday and features a wealth of artisan crafts, handmade decorations, homewares, and quality confectionery.

There will also be free face painting and balloon artistry on both days, in and around the market, and inside in the Old Arcade.

Rock Choir will be performing at lunchtime in Harpur Square on December 12, with Bedford Town Band and other live acts performing a medley of Christmas songs and traditional carols across the weekend.

December 18 and 19

As Christmas draws near, therewill be festive cheer in Harpur Square and across the Town Centre.

With hot drinks and festive treats on sale, seating in the square and music from May Blossom and other live acts to set the mood, there will be the chance to soak up the atmosphere and relax for a few moments before the Big Day gets underway!

With all this, and more, including a Festive Christmas Trail and a Christmas Window Competition, Love Bedford and Bedford Borough Council are delighted to welcome you to join us in Bedford Town Centre this December, for a Month of Celebration.