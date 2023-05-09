There were smiles all round at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford as residents of the local care home joined children for a special tea party to mark the Coronation of King Charles.

Lavenders children and Salvete residents join together for the celebrations

Having made regular visits to Salvete Care Home since Christmas, pre-schoolers from the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Bushmead Avenue were delighted to welcome their new friends for tea and Victoria sponge cake in the garden outside, whilst discussing the impending celebrations and what they would mean for the country.

As part of the festivities, children showcased their creativity by making red, white and blue themed flags which they gifted to the residents, whilst the group shared related stories and sang songs together to commemorate the important event in history.

Lavenders Day Nursery Manager, Dizzie Newberry explained: “The children love their trips to Salvete and were desperate for the residents to come and visit, this felt like the perfect occasion and everyone had such a lovely time.

"We believe the two age groups can learn so much from each other and projects like this one can help improve mental, social and physical wellbeing, as well as encouraging good citizenship.”

Salvete Care Home prides itself on its compassion, empathy and sensitivity when welcoming people into the home.

Celebrating over 60 years as a care home, Salvete has provided exceptional, person-centred, professional care for the elderly, those living with dementia and the physically frail, in a clean, homely, comfortable and supportive environment.