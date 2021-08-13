Geek Retreat in Bedford officially opens this weekend

The shop opens this weekend

A new store in Bedford is holding its grand opening event this weekend.

Geek Retreat in the Harpur Centre officially opens its doors for the first time tomorrow (August 14), with the grand opening event taking place from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 12pm to 7pm on Sunday.

The event will include free-to-play games and a cosplay contest. And anyone who shows up in costume during the opening weekend can get a 10 per cent discount off food and drink.

Founded in Glasgow in 2017, Geek Retreat sells everything from figures, board games, tabletop games and trading cards from some of the biggest brands in geekdom.

There is a collection of free to play board games that can be enjoyed over a geek-themed milkshake or burger.

Geek Retreat is also an events hub, catering for kids and beginners with Learn to Play Sessions for casual players to tournaments for more experienced players in Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, Dungeons and Dragons and Yu-Gi-Oh!