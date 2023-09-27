News you can trust since 1845
Fusion Invites Bedford to ‘Get Sportaneous’ - exciting free Big Event Day for all the family

On Saturday 30th September local residents across Bedford Borough are all invited to ‘Get Sportaneous’ and take advantage of an exciting day of free activities at four of Fusion’s leisure centres in the area: John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Kempston Pool, Mowsbury Golf & Squash Centre and Robinson Pools & Fitness.
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
The excitement packed Big Event will give residents in Bedford the opportunity to try something new, explore the fantastic facilities, take part in taster sessions, or test their sporty skills with a host of imaginative and fun challenges with great prizes on offer.

The whole day is designed for everyone of all abilities to just dive in, have a go and best of all - have fun!

There’s something for everyone at the Big Event with a whole host of different activities on offer across the four centres.

Free swimming is on offer as part of the Big Event DayFree swimming is on offer as part of the Big Event Day
    These include free classes including Grit, Body Pump and Body Combat as well as free gym and swim sessions, and golfing competitions at Mowsbury Golf & Squash Centre. And there’s more – you could try diving, take part in a hula hoop competition and have the chance to win amazing prizes!

    The centres will also be raising money for their chosen local charities, Young Carers and TIBBS Dementia Foundation.

    Anthony Cawley, CEO at Fusion, commented: “As a charity, our Big Event open days mark an important moment in the Fusion calendar, when our teams can meet and greet the local community, offer their support and expertise, and showcasing the wide range of activities on offer.

    "We hope the Big Event might inspire people to take up a new sport or activity and most of all, to enjoy the day with their friends and family.”

    To book your place at the Big Event day or to view timetables, please visit: https://bit.ly/SportaneousBedford.

    Swim sessions and classes require pre-booking, simply turn up for all other activities.

    Bookings can also be made via downloading the Fusion Lifestyle app.

