Free hands-on Fun Palaces return to The Higgins in Bedford - with activities from juggling to virtual reality

Get involved in the free Fun Palaces. Image provided by Tabatha Ladbrook-Hutt.

Have a go at circus skills, dive into a VR experience or explore portrait photography in Bedford this autumn.

The Higgins Bedford is set to bust into life with the return of Fun Palaces – free, hands-on activities and events for all ages.

The events will take place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, October 4 and will give visitors the chance to enjoy a day of exploring creativity and culture.

Fun Palaces 2025 is part of a nationwide campaign that has been running since 2014.

At The Higgins Bedford, visitors will have the opportunity to learn juggling tricks, discover traditional rushwork crafts, meet the Nritham dancers, dive into the borough’s airship heritage and more. All activities are free.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to come together, learn new skills, and enjoy cultural experiences that highlight the unique spirit of Bedford Borough. We are proud to support Fun Palaces, which truly reflects our commitment to making culture accessible and engaging for everyone.”

For more information on this event, exhibitions and workshops, visit the website.

Fun Palaces is supported using public funding from Arts Council England as part of The Higgins Bedford’s National Portfolio Organisation programme.