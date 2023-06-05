A family fun day is set to take place at a Bedford church next month.
Holy Cross Church on Goldington Road will be holding the event on Saturday, July 29 from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free and there will be over 20 stalls selling goodies from hand-crafted gifts and sweets to holy items from teh church shop.
There will also be a range of children’s activities including face painting and bouncy castles.
All of the collections gathered will be used to help pay towards the costs of the summer camp programme that we the church runs every summer for young children and an organised trip in October to Cardiff for its alter servers.
The church also welcomes new families and members and so should anyone want to have any further information on joining our church community, members will be more then happy to speak to you on the day.