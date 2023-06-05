Holy Cross Catholic Church

A family fun day is set to take place at a Bedford church next month.

Holy Cross Church on Goldington Road will be holding the event on Saturday, July 29 from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free and there will be over 20 stalls selling goodies from hand-crafted gifts and sweets to holy items from teh church shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be a range of children’s activities including face painting and bouncy castles.

All of the collections gathered will be used to help pay towards the costs of the summer camp programme that we the church runs every summer for young children and an organised trip in October to Cardiff for its alter servers.

Most Popular