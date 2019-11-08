Free 7-day studio pass for every reader at SmartFit35

Fitness made easy at SmartFit35 in Bedford

SmartFit35 is perfect for people who are looking to lose or manage their weight but want to avoid the gym, although they recognise the benefits of exercise and living a healthy lifestyle.

SmartFit35 is one of the most innovative training concepts in the health market and is currently used by over two million people across Europe alone.

The SmartFit35 circuit delivers results you can see and feel, and you only need to complete two 35-minute sessions every 10 days. It provides a total body workout, which encourages 15 times more fat burning than regular fitness training and it won’t feel like exercise.

You will have a full dietary and nutritional plan to support your programme, which will deliver optimum weight loss and management results.

You can also participate in our Studio Classes, which are structured around a “Core” & “Stretch” programme delivered in small groups.

Each member has a personalised plan based on their own goals.

At SmartfFit35 you’re never alone, as there’s always a highly trained and qualified coach to take care of you and help you with each session.

And what’s more, SmartFit35 offers free tea and coffee after each session as well as a busy social calendar of events and workshops.

Members at SmartFit35 in Bedford have already achieved some great results, with 83% of regular users reporting a reduction in weight, while 72% reported an increase in cardiovascular and strength.

Still not convinced? Why not try it FREE FOR 7 DAYS – completely free of charge and no obligation to join.