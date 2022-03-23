Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

1. The Magic of Motown

Corn Exchange, Bedford, June 25 - Now in its 16th year, the show’s producers describe the live concert spectacular as “one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history. Prepare for 40, back-to-back classic Motown hits,” says show producer Michael Taylor, “plus glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.” Music fans are invited to celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are recreated by a talented cast and band. This concert spectacular takes the audience on a musical journey through Motown Records’ famed back catalogue of hit songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more. To book go to bedfordco