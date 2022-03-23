Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's lots to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to theatre, there's plenty to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out including a talk from one of Britain’s greatest footballers. So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. The Magic of Motown
Corn Exchange, Bedford, June 25 - Now in its 16th year, the show’s producers describe the live concert spectacular as “one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history. Prepare for 40, back-to-back classic Motown hits,” says show producer Michael Taylor, “plus glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.”
Music fans are invited to celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are recreated by a talented cast and band.
This concert spectacular takes the audience on a musical journey through Motown Records’ famed back catalogue of hit songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.
To book go to bedfordco
2. Annie Keating Band & Danni Nicholls
Esquires, Bedford, April 15 - Don’t miss this double headline show from two of the finest Americana singer songwriter troubadours out there.
Talent spotted by BBC Radio’s Bob Harris, Keating appeared on the Bob Harris show, then at leading international festivals, including Take Root (Netherlands), Glasgow Americana Festival, the NJ Folk Festival, The Brooklyn Indie Music Fest, among others. She has played on the bill with John Hiatt, Dan Bern, Bon Iver and other greats. Danni Nicholls (pictured) hails from Bedfordshire, growing up with the American roots music of her Anglo-Indian grandmother’s record collection. She has been paving her way in the Americana/roots scene for over a decade. Book at bedfordesquires.co.uk
3. National Theatre Live: Henry V
The Quarry Theatre, Bedford, April 21 - Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war. Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse theatre in London, this exciting modern production is directed by Max Webster. Book at quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com
4. Dirty Tattooed Circus
The Place, Bedford, April 6 - Presenting two dangerous Irishmen doing dangerous things for a laugh in an adult cabaret, starring Ireland’s funniest circus performers: Martin Mor (pictured) and Logy Logan. If Motorhead had sex with Cirque Du Soleil, this is what you’d get. Over the course of a show you will feel amused, amazed, confused and, at times, worried for the performers’ wellbeing. This is not your standard circus comedy fare, although they do juggle, they just happen to do it with large open gardening shears. Strictly adults only. Book at the-placebedford.org.uk