Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's plenty to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to theatre, there's plenty to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. The Sounds of Springsteen
Corn Exchange, April 22 - Formed in late 2017 from a passion for the work of ‘THE BOSS’, each member of this eight-piece band have their own unique abilities as performers and an undeniable love of the music.
The band members as they are now, have impressive references, listing previous UK tours alongside recordings with big names in the music industry.
While the band remains a fairly new creation they are already showing signs of a big and successful career, quickly gathering online momentum before even performing their first date.
The band has made it clear that their passion for Springsteen outweighs all others. Have a great night with The Sounds of Springsteen. To book visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044.
2. I, Elizabeth
The Quarry Theatre, Bedford, April 9 - From the award-winning creators of Austen’s Women, Dalloway, Jane Eyre: An Autobiography, Orlando, The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn, Female Gothic, The Time Machine, and Christmas Gothic comes I, Elizabeth.
1568: At a vital but volatile crossroads in history, a young queen steps from the shadows to reveal her thoughts on marriage, succession, religion and war. But time is against her...
Elizabeth I was Queen at 25, political phoenix and famously unmarried – but who was the woman beneath the crown?
Using only Elizabeth’s words, Rebecca Vaughan explores the queen’s struggle to reconcile the desires of womanhood with the duties of sovereignty. Book on 01234 362337.
3. Dirty Tattooed Circus
The Place, BedfordApril 6 - Presenting two dangerous Irishmen doing dangerous things for a laugh. An adult cabaret starring Ireland’s funest circus performers: Martin Mor (pictured) and Logy Logan. If Motorhead had sex with Cirque Du Soleil, this is what you’d get. Strictly adults only!
Over the course of a show you will feel amused, amazed, confused and, at times, worried for the performers’ wellbeing. This is not your standard circus comedy fare, although they do juggle, they just happen to do it with large open gardening shears. Book at theplacebedford.org.uk
4. Great Expectations
The Place, Bedford, March 19 - The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present an affectionately anarchic adaptation of Charles Dickens’ captivating coming-of-age chronicle. Join Pip the orphan on a journey through his eventful life via hilarious turns and tragic twists; filled with escaped convicts, eccentric spinsters and mysterious benefactors. The Pantaloons are the “inimitable” (Guardian) and “wholly charming” (Times) touring theatre company bringing a vital sense of “play” back to classical performance. Book at the-placebedford.org.uk