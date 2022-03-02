Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

1. Hamro Katha: Showcasing the work of women in Nepal

The Place, Bedford, until March 17 - Cinema of Ideas presents Hamro Katha (which translates to ‘Our Stories’) highlighting the work of women filmmakers from the bustling and somewhat under-represented film scene in Nepal. The programme shares the stories of women and girls who want their voices heard and dreams shared, and aims to ignite discussion about the experiences faced by women in Nepal. Presented as a collection of shorts and a live filmmaker Q&A, Hamro Katha gives an insight into contemporary Nepali culture, touching on themes of community, gender and women’s rights. Film programme: Chandra (15 minutes); Come Over for a Drink, Kanchii (26 minutes); Hajur (11 minutes); Pahichan (7 minutes); Period: A State of Purity (7 minutes); Stronger (3 minutes). There will be a live filmmaker Q&A from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 9, when several of the filmmakers featured in the programme will get involved by dialling in from Nepal. A recording of the session will be available to watch until March 17. To book v