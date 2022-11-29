Fancy making some friends? Bedford's escape rooms hosts new evening
It costs £20 with a free shot on arrival
By Clare Turner
What do you normally do on a Thursday? Fancy making new friends?
Escape room Don’t Get Locked In is hosting Escape Mates Thursday this week (December 1).
You'll be put into a group of up to six or eight people to play in one of seven themed escape rooms.
First game starts 7.30pm and all players must be onsite between 6.30-7pm.
There’s even a second game which starts at 9pm. Bar open until 11pm.
