Fancy making some friends? Bedford's escape rooms hosts new evening

It costs £20 with a free shot on arrival

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:02am

What do you normally do on a Thursday? Fancy making new friends?

Escape room Don’t Get Locked In is hosting Escape Mates Thursday this week (December 1).

You'll be put into a group of up to six or eight people to play in one of seven themed escape rooms.

Escape Mates is on this Thursday

    First game starts 7.30pm and all players must be onsite between 6.30-7pm.

    There’s even a second game which starts at 9pm. Bar open until 11pm.

    Visit here to book a slot

