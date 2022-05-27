Family adventures this half term at Woburn Safari Park - including Hey Duggee and Bing and Flop!

Between May 29 and June 5, the park is welcoming some much-loved characters: Bluey, Bing and Flop, and Hey Duggee.

They much-loved CBeebies characters will be appearing at the Safari Hangout on set days and intervals throughout May and June.

A Woburn Safari Park spokeswoman said: "All you need to do is make sure you’ve got your cameras ready as your little ones meet their favourite TV characters.

Half term at Woburn Safari Park

"Keepers in the Foot Safari will also be running charity days to help protect wild animals across the world."

Visitors can lend their support and help raise much-needed funds for the protection of wild tortoises, parrots, and otters.

Join in with themed games, try your luck at a raffle, and take part in an unforgettable Mini VIP Experience to meet some of the safari park residents up close.

The spokesman added: "Make sure you stop off to enjoy the fascinating keeper talks and demonstrations so you can get to know the individual animal residents."

There are also lots of baby animals waiting to greet guests across the park, from the endangered ring-tailed lemurs, to the playful meerkat pups, adorable bear cubs, and energetic eland calves.

The spokesman concluded: "Intrepid explorers can enjoy an incredible drive-through safari adventure through the reserves, that are teaming with wildlife.

"Our indoor and outdoor play areas are all included in your ticket price, making a day trip to Woburn Safari park great value for money."

Character event dates are as follows: Bluey on Sunday, May 29; Bing and Flop on Wednesday, June 1; Hey Duggee on Sunday, June 5.

A priority event ticket is available online for each event, at no extra cost to the standard safari admission.

Woburn Safari Park is a European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) accredited zoo, and participates in the captive management of endangered breeding animals through the EAZA Ex-Situ Programme (EEP). These help to ensure a viable and sustainable captive population of key species is maintained long term.