Explore Pilgrim's Progress' House Beautiful, tour a cemetery and more in Heritage Open Days this month
England’s largest festival of history and culture starts this weekend. Every September, thousands of volunteers across the country come together to prepare exclusive events and activities that you can enjoy for free.
The festival runs from September 12 to 21 and activities in Bedford focus on the town’s rich history, including grand landmarks and cemeteries dating back as far as 1855.
Most of these events and venues are typically closed to the public or only available at a cost, but Heritage Open Days gives you the opportunity to access these hidden gems for free.
An open day at Willington Dovecote & Stables takes place on September 14.
The grand building was constructed in the late 1530s as part of the new manorial complex commissioned by Lord of the Manor, John Gostwick.
Guests can marvel at one of the largest and best-preserved 16th century dovecotes in England. The grounds are also a great spot for bird watching, home to a nesting site for barn owls and kestrels.
The building has a unique feel. Looking around, guests will see openings in the walls that have been closed up, and evidence suggests there was once an entrance from the outside to the upper floor.
The Kempston Cemetery is holding an open day on September 20.
Guests can join the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for a free tour from 2pm. The establishment is the final resting place of 27 service personnel from the First World War and 37 from the Second World War
Some of the deceased include Canadian, Australian, New Zealand and Polish Army, Navy and Air Force casualties, as well as those from the UK and locals from Kemston and Bedford.
This guided tour will explore some of their stories and delve into the history of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Those attending must pre-book in advance. The tour is in high demand, so applicants will need to join a waiting list.
Houghton House today is a shell of the 17th-century magnificent mansion it once was. The historic ruins once home to Mary Herbert, Countess of Pembroke, are open to the public from September 13 to 14.
The house is thought to have been the inspiration for the ‘House Beautiful’ in the The Pilgrim’s Progress, a famous religious story written by 17th-century Christian writer, and one of the town’s most famous figures, John Bunyan.
Tours start at 12pm and pre-bookings are not required.
Discover Bedford’s first municipal cemetery opened in 1855 and explore the surrounding grounds. Foster Hill Road Cemetery is offering tours from September 20 to 21.
Guests can admire the building’s gothic architecture and intricate headstone carvings, specific to the Victorian period. Burial records will be open to the public from 10am on September 20.
A guided tree walk will also take place at 2pm on September 22.
For the full list and schedule for Heritage Open Days in Bedford, visit the Heritage Open Day website.