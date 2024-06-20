Endangered Amur tigers meet for first time at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five-year-old male tiger Dmitri and 12-year-old female tiger Minerva have been introduced face to face, for the very first time at Woburn Safari Park this month.

The stunning Amur tigers, which are listed as 'Endangered' in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, could be seen fondly greeting each other and relaxing together shortly after their initial introduction, just metres away from excited visitors' cars.

Keepers are delighted that Dmitri and Minerva (known as Vera) have taken such a shine to each other and are hopeful they may successfully breed, as part of the Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Dmitri arrived at Woburn Safari Park from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in 2022, as part of a carefully coordinated move to support the future of the species. Keepers have helped him transition from a zoo to a safari park environment, building his confidence in the expansive woodland reserve; getting him used to vehicles, and introducing him to Vera by sight and by scent.

Vera and Dmitri's first encounter

Deputy Head of Carnivores, Tommy Babington said, 'Dmitri and Vera's behaviour has been really positive so far. We’ve seen them interacting, relaxing together and 'chuffing' at each other, which is a soft exhale sound tigers make to express a friendly greeting; behaviours that make us optimistic for future breeding.’