Emmy-winning actor on the bill at Bedford comedy night for cancer
The gig takes place next month
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:26 pm
Bedford charity Lasting Memories Cancer Trust is hosting a comedy night to raise vital funds.
Award-winning comedians including Fiona Allen, Nathan Caton and Olaf Falafel will perform at the Swan Hotel on Friday, October 22.
Tickets are £20/£15 and must be pre booked
Fiona Allen is the twice Emmy-winning actor and star of sketch shows Goodness Gracious Me and Smack the Pony, Nathan Caton has appeared on Live At The Apollo and Russell Howard’s Good News and Olaf Falafel is the current holder of the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.