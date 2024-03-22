Champneys Henlow Grange relaunch Champneys Originals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First launched in 1925 when Champneys was founded, the original spa packages allowed guests to fully immerse themselves in the company's pampering services and rejuvenating retreats. After being retired for some time, Champneys Originals is back by popular demand to make indulgent self-care more accessible than ever before.

Perfect for Bedfordshire residents, the local Champneys resort - Henlow Grange is now offering the Champneys Originals packages, which include the following

- The Original Spa Break - Unlimited spa access, plus all meals during the stay- The Original Spa Break with Treatments - The above, plus a daily 50-minute treatment - The Original Spa Day - 9 hours of spa indulgence, including lunch- The Original Spa Day with Facial - The spa day, plus a 50-minute Champneys facial

Henlow Grange

All packages provide luxurious amenities like plush robes, tote bags, access to fitness classes, and full use of each resort's pools, gyms and other world-class facilities.

Prices start from £99 per person for a spa day or £118 for an overnight spa break. The Champneys Originals experiences are available at the company's six idyllic countryside resort locations across the UK.

For generations, Champneys has welcomed guests to recharge mindfully through their award-winning spa and wellness offerings. With this relaunch, they once again elevate the art of self-care and pampering.