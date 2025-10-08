Brand new haunt joins The Howl line-up for Halloween 2025 in Leighton Buzzard​​​​​​​

New for this Halloween is ShriekEasy. Step back into the roaring twenties and enter Twiggy Calzone’s notorious underground den, where mobsters, molls and murderous intentions fill the air. Once the hottest speakeasy in town, it is now ruled by pickled gangsters, soulless shells preserved in lethal bathtub gin and bound to kill on command.

Behind the glamour of jazz, gambling and smoky cabaret lights, the ShriekEasy hides a brutal secret: no guest leaves alive.

From shadowy card tables to backroom deals gone wrong, every corner is a trap and every smiling face hides the intent to make you their next victim.

The Howl runs for 13 selected nights from October 10 to November 1 at Mead Open Farm, at Billington, near Leighton Buzzard.

It promises a night of pure terror, live entertainment and unforgettable scares for those brave enough to venture in...

Voted Best Scream Park in the UK, The Howl continues to push boundaries with a total of seven petrifying haunts, award-winning street theatre, themed bars, delicious street food and live music that will keep the adrenaline pumping all night long.

THE 2025 LINE-UP OF TERROR IN FULL:

> ShriekEasy – Where the drinks are deadly and the house always wins.

> Red – THIS IS NO FAIRY TALE: Venture deep into the woods and face the creatures that prowl within.

> The Shed – FEROCIOUS & FERAL: Step into a place where people vanish and vengeance thrives.

> Squealers Yard – SQUEAL, PIGGY, SQUEAL! Work hard, play hard and run for your life through this gruesome yard.

> Full Moon Manor – The curse is alive: Enter a crumbling estate haunted by werewolves and those who hunt them.

> Howl Valley High – Welcome to detention: The undead students are back, and school is most definitely out for blood.

> Noxious Alley – Dr Gallows awaits: A sinister street filled with toxins, torment and twisted experiments.

MORE THAN JUST A SCARE: The Howl is not only about fear, but full-throttle fun. Guests can enjoy live music, interactive street theatre featuring unforgettable characters, and a wide choice of food and drink throughout the night. Grab a cocktail at The Grainstore Bar, refuel with gourmet mac and cheese from The Mac Shack, sink your teeth into burgers at The Silver Bullet, or satisfy your sweet cravings at Devilish Donuts and Pic N Mix.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now at TheHowl.co.uk with General Admission, Fast Pass and VIP options available.

1 . ShriekEasy It's a gamble if you venture into the new ShriekEasy haunt! Photo: The Howl Photo Sales

2 . Noxious Alley Dr Gallows awaits in Noxious Alley Photo: OWEN HEARN Photo Sales

3 . Full Moon Manor Watch out for werewolves at Full Moon Manor Photo: Stephen Candy Photography Photo Sales