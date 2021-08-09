Bedfordshire Youth Opera marks 40th anniversary with gala concerts in Bedford

Bedfordshire Youth Opera (BYO) is celebrating its 40th anniversary with four gala concerts in Bedford.

Some 23 performers aged 15 to 27 will take part in the fully costumed and staged gala concerts to mark the major milestone.

The concerts - on August 27 and 28 at St Andrew's Church in Bedford - will include songs from 28 different productions representing the many BYO has done over the years as well as some special guest appearances.

Glitter and Be Gay from Candide will be performed at the gala concert