Bedford star Tom Grennan to headline 2024 AIG Women's Open

Brit and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will be the headline act for this year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

Set to perform on Saturday 24 August, Grennan is the second chart-topping live music act to feature at the women’s golf major championship, following Ellie Goulding’s electric performance at Walton Heath last year.

Grennan found huge success with his breakthrough UK #1 and BRIT-certified Gold album ‘Evering Road’, which included platinum-selling anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’. His second album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ debuted at #1 on the UK Albums Chart last year and since then he has accumulated over 1.7 billion streams and over 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. A passionate golfer, Tom will perform a range of his classic alternative indie hits at St Andrews this summer.

Speaking ahead of his performance Tom said: “I absolutely love my golf, so it’s going to be class performing at the AIG Women’s Open this summer at St Andrews! I spend way too much time out on the course so it’s nice to be able to put those two passions together. St Andrews is the one too - the most historic course in the world! It’s going to be epic.

The ‘Little Bit Of Love’ singer will perform at famed St Andrews this summer

“The women's game is in a really exciting place right now with the likes of Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang coming through and Charley Hull representing the UK all in the top 10. I can’t wait to watch the best in the world competing at St Andrews. If I wasn't performing I'd be there watching or glued to my TV anyway!"

The showpiece of The R&A’s commitment to championing the changing face of women’s golf, the AIG Women’s Open sees the world’s best athletes go head-to-head in the most international line-up of the year. The Championship aims to attract new and diverse audiences by challenging perceptions of golf and delivering an exceptional off-course experience to match the dramatic on-course action.

This year the AIG Women’s Open is set to take place at the iconic Old Course in St Andrews, renowned as the home of golf and one of the most revered venues in the world, from the 21-25 August. This will be the third time the Old Course has staged the prestigious Championship.

Zoe Ridgway, Championship Director - AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, said: “There was already a huge amount of energy and excitement surrounding this year’s AIG Women’s Open but announcing Tom Grennan as our headline act has taken that to the next level.

“The AIG Women’s Open combines golf and entertainment to create a unique atmosphere so it’s brilliant to have an incredible artist like Tom performing who also happens to be a huge golf fan. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening in St Andrews.”

Alongside the Tom Grennan concert, fans attending the Championship will be entertained by world class golf played by some of the biggest names in the sport including World Number 1 Nelly Korda, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee and defending champion Lilia Vu.

Fans can also get in on the action at the festival fan village which will feature golf lessons, lawn games, mini golf, shopping, bars, food trucks and the Sessions Stage which offers a curated line-up of prominent figures from women’s sport, business and entertainment.

The AIG Women’s Open never stops playing; offering unrivalled competition on the course and unrivalled entertainment off the course.

The AIG Women’s Open takes place across the Old Course at the home of golf, St Andrews, Scotland from 21-25 August 2024.

Tickets to the AIG Women’s Open are now on sale via aigwomensopen.com. Adult tickets are available from £20, with Saturday tickets including a full day of golf action and entry to the Tom Grennan concert priced at £55.

A number of offers are also available, including a £10 discount when booking a weekend bundle and a saving of £40 when booking the five-day ticket offering.

Mastercard holders are also eligible to receive £5 off their transaction when booking with a valid Mastercard on checkout

To encourage children and young people to attend the AIG Women’s Open, The R&A will continue the successful ‘Kids go Free’ programme on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, which provides children under-16-years-old free entry to the Championship when accompanied by a paying adult. Half-price youth tickets are also available on those days for 16-24-year-olds. Junior and youth tickets for Saturday's golf action and Tom Grennan concert are £20 and £40 respectively.

Hospitality packages are also on general sale, offering an unrivalled way to experience the Championship in which guests can enjoy over ten hours of world-class action and fully inclusive hospitality. Visit www.aigwomensopen.com for further information.

For information on the AIG Women’s Open or to purchase tickets, please visit www.aigwomensopen.com.

The AIG Women’s Open Festival Village is proudly supported by headline partners adidas, HSBC UK, Mastercard and NTT Data.

About the AIG Women’s Open First established in 1976 and now owned by The R&A, the AIG Women’s Open is one of five major championships in women’s golf.

Each year 144 players compete for the championship trophy with the low amateur, who plays 72 holes, awarded the Smyth Salver.

The AIG Women’s Open will be played at the Old Course, St Andrews from 21-25 August 2024. Future venues will include Royal Porthcawl (2025) and Royal Lytham & St Annes (2026).

The Championship is the showpiece for The R&A’s commitment to growing women and girls’ golf via the Women in Golf Charter. The AIG Women’s Open aims to champion the changing face of women’s golf; to inspire, engage and provoke in order to challenge perceptions that will shape the future of the sport.

The AIG Women’s Open is proudly supported by AIG and PatronsHSBC UK, Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Electric, Nikon, NTT Data, Rolex, Suntory, Toyo Tires and Visit Scotland.

