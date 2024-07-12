Bedford Radio to host curry and quiz fundraiser with the New Bombay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Radio is inviting you to tickle your taste-buds and test your general knowledge at its first curry and quiz night, on Monday, August 5.

Bedford’s local radio station is partnering with the New Bombay restaurant on Harpur Street, for a fun evening that will also raise funds to cover Bedford Radio’s broadcasting costs.

Quizmaster for the evening will be John Kell, who currently presents Drivetime on Tuesday afternoons, and is also a member of the well established Bedford quiz team You Can’t Ask That!, which will be familiar to regulars at numerous pub quizzes across town.

John said: “I’ve got a fun range of questions lined up, covering themes relevant to Bedford’s local radio station. Naturally there will be a music round of hits from the ‘80s to today, in line with our music policy. There will be plenty of accessible questions for casual quizzers, with a few more challenging questions for those who want a more serious test of their general knowledge.”

Quizmaster John Kell

Shish Miah of the New Bombay restaurant said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the local not-for-profit radio station for this exciting event. At our restaurant, we believe in the power of community and bringing people together. Hosting a quiz night not only allows us to create a fun and engaging atmosphere for our patrons but also supports the incredible work Bedford Radio does in keeping our community informed and entertained. We look forward to a successful evening filled with delicious food, lively competition, and the opportunity to strengthen our ties with the community.”

Tickets cost £25 per head, which covers food (starters and mains, from New Bombay's buffet menu), the quiz, and a prize pot up to a value of £100. There will also be spot prizes, generously donated by Tesco.

Bookings can be made in tables (and therefore teams) of four or six on the Bedford Radio website: https://bedford.radio/curry-quiz. Spaces are strictly limited.