Bedford previews new dance show before it heads to London

A new dance and theatre show inspired by the chaos, creativity and colour of the Uttarayan international kite festival is coming to Bedford.

Audiences will get the first chance to see Pagrav Dance Company’s major new work Kattam Katti before it goes to Sadler's Wells in London.

Created by Urja Desai Thakore, Kattam Katti transports its audience to Uttarayan, the world-famous kite festival that takes place in Gujarat, North India.

The show vividly brings to life tales of competition, danger, excitement and unity wonderfully evoking both the solemnity and delight of this hugely important celebration.

In November, Kattam Katti has its world première in London with two nights at the prestigious Sadler’s Wells’ theatre.

But - before that - you can catch it at the University of Bedfordshire Theatre, in Polhill Avenue on October 20 at 7pm.

It's a pay-what-you-can performance - more details are available online or by calling 01234 400400.