Bedford-Based Tibbs Dementia Foundation hosts its annual fundraising walk

The walk is taking place at Priory Country Park on Saturday 7 October at 11.30am, followed by a family fun day with musical entertainment and information stalls from relevant community service providers.

Food and refreshments will be available to purchase from the café or participants can bring their own picnic along.

Entry to the walk costs £5 per person and all monies raised will go directly to help support people with dementia across Bedfordshire.

The event is open to all ages, including children (who walk for free), and dogs on leads are also welcome.

No pre-registration is necessary, simply turn up on the day to participate. Registration and warm up from 10.30am, before setting off together to walk around Priory Lake at 11.30am a distance of about 1.5 miles (a shorter walk is also available).

Tibbs was started in Bedford in 2013 with one music therapy group. They are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, with a programme of special anniversary events.

Now also active in Central Bedfordshire, they offer over 40 regular activity groups for people living with dementia and their family carers.

Their mission is to help people to live as well as possible with dementia, enabling many people across Bedfordshire to be active members of their community, and lead rich and fulfilling social lives.

Tibbs’ CEO and co-founder Sarah Russell describes Stride Out as ‘a coming together of all those in the community to celebrate the work of the charity, raise much needed funds, and an opportunity for people to socialise and meet others in a fun, friendly and relaxed outdoor space. This walk will be a brilliant social gathering for all, and a celebration of the work of Tibbs within the community.’