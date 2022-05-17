Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announces 2022 panto and first two cast members

Aladdin is the chosen production for this year’s pantomime and regular cast members Andy Collins and La Voix will once again wow Aylesbury crowds.

Two Aylesbury panto regulars, La Voix and Andy were both a part of last year’s production, Cinderella.

Andy Collins and La Voix in Aladdin

BBC Three Counties Breakfast Show host, Andy, is playing Wishee Washee, while the former Britain’s Got Talent star is Widow Twankey.

This year’s panto season will last from Friday 2 December to Monday 2 January.

Andy is a previous winner of the Frank Gillard Award for Best BBC Breakfast Show, an Ambassador Theatre Group spokesman described his importance to Aylesbury’s pantomime season, stating: “Andy’s loveable silliness and relentless energy on stage has fast become a staple part of Christmas for many families across Bucks and beyond.”

Andy also regularly performs in front of massive audiences as a warm-up act for prime time television shows like Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and Celebrity Juice.

He said on the importance of pantomime: “It’s needed. Live interaction, making memories with family and friends – these are the things that the last few years have taught us matter.

"I never tire of seeing happy audience members and welcoming local schools and groups for many of which this might be their first experience of live theatre.

"I feel incredibly privileged to be back for another year at the stunning Waterside Theatre.

"Treading the festive boards with La Voix again is nothing but an honour, and we’re already planning what we can do to make this year’s show the best yet.”

When not performing during pantomime season, La Voix, tours the globe performing her one-woman show, which is now in its fifth year.

She also completes stand-up gigs, live band musical performances and recently opened a farm shop in the Aylesbury area.

She has also hosted her own BBC radio show, having recently completed a two-year stint with the world-famous company, and later this year will make her solo west end debut at the Lyric, Shaftesbury Avenue.

She said: ‘I am so excited to be playing Widow Twankey – not just any Twankey, but the most glamorous Twankey there has ever been.

"Every year myself and Andy are blown away by the warmth of the festive audiences, it really is the most special gift.

"I’ll be back doing what I love this Christmas – expect sparkles, magic and a whole lot of vivacious fun.”

Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website.

An ATG spokesman added: “Panto genie-us is on its way. Expect family fun by the lamp-load, stunning costumes, sensational song and dance

numbers, and an adventure full of memories to treasure.

"With more star casting to be announced, jump on board for a magic carpet ride to remember.”