The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury for a five-night run in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school child who just wants to fit in.

Most Popular

The Nottingham Playhouse production features Ryan Kopel from Newsies playing the main role of Evan Hansen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also stars Lauren Conroy from Into The Woods as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn from Wicked and Come From Away as Evan’s mum Heidi.

The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury in June 2025

The show also features Helen Anker as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan as an alternate Evan.

The Aylesbury performances will be the first in the country to feature an ensemble, who are Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou.

Director Adam Penford said: “I am beyond thrilled with the talented cast we have assembled, an exciting mix of musical theatre legends and rising stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been nine years since the original show premiered, and it's an honour to be the first production to reimagine this powerful story through a contemporary lens.”

The show, which has won a Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, is coming to the Waterside from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 June 2025.

Tickets are available to ATG+ members from November 11, and go on general release the following day.