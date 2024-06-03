Avril Lavigne Bedford Summer Sessions support acts announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lottery Winners & phem to join Avril at TK MAXX presents Bedford Summer Sessions

Today, Live Nation and leading live music and event promoter Cuffe & Taylor reveal the next wave of artists joining the line-up for the inaugural TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions at Bedford Park. On Saturday, June 29, Lottery Winnersand phem will supportAvril Lavigneat her only south of England headline show. This latest update feeds into the unmissable line-up of global superstars headlining the Summer Sessions series, including Tom Jones, James, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynneand DJ Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, across June and July 2024. All tickets, including Weekend Passes, are available via smmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk.

Greater Manchester indie heroes, Lottery Winners, are set to bring their infectious energy and catchy melodies to the stage on Saturday, 29 June. 2023 was a monumental year for the four-piece, highlighted by their No 1 UK album Anxiety Replacement Therapy, successful headline tours, and a milestone performance at Glastonbury. Their unique sound, blending indie, pop, and rock, promises to captivate the audience and set the perfect tone for the evening.

Joining them is phem, a genre-blending artist from Los Angeles, who has quickly risen to prominence with their unique mix of alternative, pop, and hip-hop influences. Known for tracks like Sorry Mama and cheerleader phem's raw and honest songwriting, combined with their distinctive voice, has built a loyal following of fans worldwide. Over the past few years, they have collaborated with a host of big names in the scene, co-writing and featuring on songs with the likes of Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Tracy, Iann Dior, and Jxdn.

