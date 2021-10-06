Artist uncovers myths of Queen’s Park in Bedford art walk

Discover the myths and hidden mysteries of Queen’s Park with a special walk on Sunday.

Called the Oddity Art Walk, artist Caroline Wendling and resident Maurice Nicholson will guide visitors around Queen’s Park to uncover its hidden mysteries.

The walk is part of Take Part Queen's Park, a project which invites all residents to celebrate where they live through creative activities.

Ami Aubrey, programme producer for Bedford Creative Arts, said: “Queen’s Park is such a vibrant area with so many stories to tell. This Oddity Art Walk hopefully will encourage the community to get out and explore what is on their doorstep.

"They can sketch, take photos, share stories – it really is a rich tapestry to explore.”

The walk takes place this Sunday (October 10) at 1pm, starting at All Saints Church. If you want to join, email [email protected]