Archaeological finds near the East West Rail route are going on display at a pop-up museum in Bedford.

The free event at Queens Park Community Centre on Wednesday, August 20 will see discoveries in the area showcased for one day only.

The pop-up museum is taking place prior to archaeological investigations planned before the delivery of the 95-mile route.

The event will feature a display of real archaeological artefacts including pottery, coins, brooches, bracelets, buttons and needles, some dating back more than 2,000 years.

A Bronze Age lightweight is among the discoveries from the MOLA team

Hosted by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), the pop-up museum will also feature demonstrations of ancient crafts, as well as opportunities to try ancient basket weaving and designing a plant pot.

MOLA recently led excavation work on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet scheme, where discoveries included some of the largest Iron Age roundhouses found in the country, evidence of early beer and wine making and the possible remains of an ancient feast.

Strategic archaeological adviser at EWR Co Steve Sherlock said: “These events offer a rare opportunity for people to see genuine discoveries made near the planned route of East West Rail and offer a fascinating insight into life during the Iron Age.

“Previous events like this have been very popular, so we hope people will come along to see these artefacts, have a go at some ancient crafts, and learn more about the archaeological process.”

Museum of London Archaeology team members at work

The Bedford event is open from 11am to 6pm and is suitable for all the family, with no pre-booking required.

Community engagement officer at MOLA Cat Gibbs added: “We’re excited to share these fascinating discoveries with communities living along the route of East West Rail.

“With more archaeological excavations in the pipeline, this is also a great opportunity for us to listen to suggestions and ideas of visitors about how we can continue engaging people of all ages with the past.”

A similar event is also taking place in Milton Keynes on Thursday August 21 with a pop-up museum open at Fishermead Trinity Centre from 11am to 6pm.

The East West Rail project will see the construction of a line between Oxford and Cambridge.

