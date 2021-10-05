Angela Barnes from Mock The Week to headline Bedford comedy night

Angela Barnes from Mock the Week, Russell Howard's Good News and Stand up for the Week is set to headline The Comedy Cow's launch night.

Fresh from the success of its outdoor show at The Bedford Running Festival, The Comedy Cow will take up residence at The Burrow at The Blues - home of Bedford Blues RFC.

As well as Angela, MC Jon Pearson and Rory O'Hanlon will also appear on the launch night on October 21.