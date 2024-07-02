Action-packed family fun day to launch fundraising drive for accessible playground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family fun day is being held at Stanwick Lakes to kickstart a fundraising campaign for an accessible playground to allow more children than ever to enjoy the nature reserve.

The special event on Sunday, July 14, will include axe-throwing, live music, bouncy castles, a host of local artisan craft stalls, face painting and Ranger Rita’s Animal Adventure, delivered by Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company.

Money raised at the event will go towards the creation of a brand new play area on site for children with disabilities, with hopes it will level the playing field for more families in Northamptonshire and the surrounding area.

The new playground, which will be situated alongside the existing sand and water play areas, will feature an accessible roundabout and accessible swings, which can also be enjoyed by older children. There are also plans for more accessible pathways to ensure any parents or carers who use a wheelchair can also access the play areas with their children.

Stanwick Lakes is hoping to fund accessible play equipment like this roundabout

The team at Stanwick Lakes is aiming to raise around £10,000 through fundraising events to add to funding they have already secured for the play equipment.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “Our first fundraising event promises to be a colourful, lively, fun-packed day full of entertainment for all ages. We’d love for as many families as possible to join us and support such a worthwhile cause.

“We are strong believers that the natural world should be enjoyed by all, so we are determined to create a play area on our site that is accessible and opens up Stanwick Lakes to anyone who wants to come along.

“Rather than children with disabilities just being bystanders to the play that goes on here, we want to remove any barriers to play and create a welcoming, inclusive space.

Stanwick Lakes wants to make its play areas more accessible and inclusive

“The importance of playgrounds cannot be underestimated – they are vital areas in which children can play, socialise, enjoy the fresh air, and learn how to play with others.

“We have received feedback in the past from families who would like to see an accessible playground here, so we’re pleased to get the ball rolling with this project. Any funds raised through events like this will be ringfenced for accessible play.”

A national report by disabilities charity Scope just over 18 months ago found that inaccessible playgrounds are stopping too many disabled or SEND (Special educational needs and disabilities) children from having fun and friendship, all because playgrounds are not designed with their needs in mind.

The charity reported that only one in 10 playgrounds are inclusive to children with disabilities, while nearly three quarters of playgrounds are places where it would be difficult for children with disabilities and non-disabled children to play together.

One organisation which has supported Stanwick Lakes’ ambition to create an accessible play area is Northamptonshire’s Hospital and Outreach Education (HOE), which provides educational support for children and young people with complex medical or mental health needs which prevent them from attending school full time.

HOE headteacher James Shryane said: “Since moving our provision to the classroom at Stanwick Lakes we have noticed distinct improvements in the children’s health and wellbeing which has been greatly enhanced by their access to welcoming and inclusive outdoor spaces.

“We believe that this project will have a beneficial impact on our students’ health and wellbeing as well as the wider community.”

One parent whose child is supported through HOE said she feels like she is “getting her son back” thanks to the activities and lessons he enjoys at Stanwick Lakes, describing his progress as “life-changing”.

The family fun day takes place on Sunday, July 14, from 10am to 4pm. While the event is free to attend, there will be a number of paid activities to kickstart the campaign, with car parking fees on the day of the event also being added to the fundraising pot.

The team at Stanwick Lakes is appealing for the use of a PA sound system to support the live music acts – anyone who can help should call 01933 625522.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraising campaign can do so by visiting the website.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.