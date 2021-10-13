5 of the best things to do in Bedford in the week ahead

Angela Barnes

Comedy

The Comedy Cow, The Burrow at The Blues, Bedford Blues RFC, October 21

Fresh from the recent success of their outdoor show at the Bedford Running Festival, The Comedy Cow is about to take up residence at The Burrow at The Blues, home of Bedford Blues RFC.

Kattam Katti

Headlining the first show will be Angela Barnes, a favourite on Mock the Week, who has made a name for herself over the last 10 years since winning Radio 2’s New Comedy Award in 2011.

Since then, in addition to establishing herself as one of the most innovative comics on the UK circuit, she has appeared as a regular on Stand up for the Week as well as performing on Russell Howard’s Good News, as well as finding time to host The News Quiz and Newsjack on Radio 4. MC Jon Pearson is a firm favourite with The Comedy Cow audiences.

Rory O’Hanlon kicks of the night, while also on the bill are Aaron Wood and Louie Green, who are both making waves on the comedy circuit and are expected to do great things in the future.

Music

Radio Oh Europa, Bedford town centre, October 16 to 18

This heartwarming project aims to collect love songs from around Europe. It’s the brainchild of arts duo Action Hero.

“We hope to record traditional songs, folk songs, the latest Justin Beiber, obscure Greek death metal, classic Mariah Carey ballads, songs we know and songs we don’t, songs sung by voices from all the corners of the continent and further afield, sung to us by the people who’re living in Europe now, whoever they are, wherever they’re from,” said Gemma Paintin of Action Hero.

Visitors are invited to share a song or simply find out more about the project.

Dance

Kattam Katti, University of Bedfordshire Theatre, Bedford, October 20

People in Bedford can be among the first in the country to see Kattam Katti, a new piece from acclaimed Milton Keynes-based Pagrav Dance Company.

The show transports its audience to Uttarayan, the world-famous kite festival that takes place in Gujarat, India. It’s inspired by the chaos, colour and competition of the festival, where literally millions of people compete to fly their kite higher than anybody else - and go to all sorts of lengths to gain advantages.

It will be performed in Sadler’s Wells in London after the Bedford date.

Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 19 to 23

Okay, this one isn't IN Bedford - but it is a short trip.

Raising the bar with their dare-devil stunts, jaw-dropping feats and irresistible comedy, Magic Goes Wrong comes directly from the West End to Milton Keynes this October.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity.

The show has been created with magic legends Penn & Teller and is made by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong.

Music

From the Specials: Dr Neville Staple, Esquires, Bedford, October 22

A key figure of The Specials, Fun Boy Three and Special Beat, Neville Staple comes to Bedford with his top-class band.

Also known as The Original Rude Boy, Neville is celebrating 40 years of his music career, and of the beginning of the 2-Tone movement.

Neville Staple is credited with changing the face of popular music. His UK and international career in the music industry is well documented and started out from the early days with Ray King, Pete Waterman, The Coventry Automatics and his Jah Baddis Sound System, before taking to the stage with The Specials.

He has performed, written or produced highly acclaimed hit albums and singles, along with TV and film soundtracks.