31 photos of vintage style at Twinwood Festival

Thousands attended this year’s Twinwood Festival – a celebration of the music and culture of the 1930s to 1960s.

Now in its 24th year the festival attracted enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy more than 150 acts across multiple stages – from big band and swing orchestras to rockabilly groups and Americana, jazz, soul and blues.

Along with the music there was – of course – plenty of dancing, with dance floors and workshops for swing, jive and lindy-hop for seasoned dancers and beginners alike.

Other attractions included a fashion show, children’s entertainment, cabaret and comedy – with headline acts including The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Ray Collins hot club, The Pasadena roof orchestra and many more.

And there was also the chance to pick up some bargains at the large vintage market including everything from clothing and accessories to records and memorabilia.

With its origins rooted in the legacy of Glenn Miller, Twinwood Festival has grown into one of the most beloved vintage music festivals in the world.

Its location is steeped in history as Twinwood Airfield was once a significant RAF base during the Second World War and is famed as the last place Glenn Miller was seen before his disappearance in 1944.

The Glenn Miller Museum, situated on the airfield, pays tribute to the legendary bandleader, and offers visitors a glimpse into the wartime era that shaped his music.

Take a look through our gallery to see the style and glamour of a bygone era brought back to life.

1 . Twinwood Festival Dressing up in style is the order of the day at Twinwood Photo: Donna Samuels Event Photography

2 . Twinwood Festival Turn that light out - it was back to the war days! Photo: Donna Samuels Event Photography

3 . Twinwood Festival Jacquie Harris, TV star of the Programme 'The Bidding Room', who travelled to the festival from Lincolnshire. Photo: Donna Samuels Event Photography