1920s style tattoo convention to be held in Bedford over May bank holiday weekend

A tattoo convention, the first to be held in Bedford for over 10 years, is to be held at the International Athletic Stadium this summer.

The 1920s themed event, to be held from May 31 to June 1, will bring together 120 tattoo artists including 20 traders from across the UK.

It will offer the opportunity to learn about tattoo designs and trends, watch the industry's top artists working and competing, or even get a stunning tattoo for yourself.

It will feature food vendors and live entertainment and promises to be family friendly event offering burlesque dancers, free face painting for children (and adults too) singers, a band, a strong man, and much more.

The event has been organised by Yuri and Jen who run the Tattoo Factory Bedford.

Yuri Kristof, an award-winning tattooist, said: “We are hoping to see 500 people from our local community and further field attending the event on both days. This is an opportunity to see the tattoo industry for what it really is.

“There hasn’t been a tattoo convention in Bedford for over 10 years, and certainly not on the scale we’re planning, so we hope that this will be the first of many annual events to come to Bedford for tattoo artists and public alike.

“We are very passionate and excited to bring the artist community together in the heart of Bedford.

“We have a vision of a 1920s factory set up, so all promotion has been done in the style of 1920s but we plan to dramatically change the theme for the 2026 tattoo convention. We hope to keep it fun and interesting for many years to come.”

Jen, who does piercings, added: “Yuri has been tattooing for just over a decade and has been situated in Kempston for 10 of those years.

“We have participated in tattoo conventions up and down the UK (and Rotterdam) for the last two years.

"Connecting with other artists, traders and entertainers is a great side to it and being able to create our own event has been a really eye opening experience. We’re genuinely so excited to see it all come together and bring in the Bedfordshire public for an awesome event.

“It’s hard work but an absolutely amazing buzz.”

You can buy tickets online here or on the door.