10 things to do in Bedford this Bank Holiday weekend

There's plenty to do in Bedford

It's a bank holiday on Monday - which means many of us will get to enjoy a long weekend.

And while some will opt to travel further afield, there's plenty to do right here in Bedford this weekend.

Here's just a few of the things you could try!

Have something to add? Email us at [email protected]

Today - Friday, August 27

EAT Feast runs from 4pm to 9pm, so why not pop down and enjoy an array of flavours from food trucks and local caterers instead of opting for a Friday night takeaway?

Fancy a laugh? Head to the George and Dragon on Mill Street for Simon Says Stand Up at 9pm - tonight, and every Friday!

Bedfordshire Youth Opera 40th Anniversary Opera Gala takes place at St Andrew’s Church, Kimbolton Road today and tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on both days.

Saturday, August 28

Herring Green Activity Farm, Cotton End Road, Wilstead, is offering full days from Saturday to Monday - with the chance to ride a tractor, have a go at flying an owl, seeing its birds in a flying display and pet some of its small animals.

Enjoy a delicious Champagne or prosecco afternoon tea at 3 St Peter's - including savoury and sweet canapés from the special afternoon tea menu. Available from 12.45pm to 4pm.

There's a family fun day taking place at St Marys Church Hall, Goldington, from 1.30pm to 5.50pm, including barbecue, inflatable bungee run, kids bouncy castle, free raffle, games and prizes.

It's Board Game Night at the newly opened Geek Retreat - bring your own or borrow one of theirs. The event starts at 6pm and entry is £5 - which includes a milkshake.

Sunday, August 29

Enjoy a free two hour performance from Milton Keynes Brass at Mill Meadows Bandstand. The music will be from 3pm to 5pm.

There are still tickets available for the Original Culture music festival at The Sharnbrook on Park Lane, celebrating original sounds from a range of genres including garage, R&B, soul, reggae, soulful/deep/funky house, jungle, DnB and more. It runs from 2pm to 11pm.

Monday, August 30