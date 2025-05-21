10 fun-packed attractions to visit in Bedfordshire this half term - according to reviews

And while you could hop on a train and head to London for a day out, Bedfordshire has no shortage of attractions a little closer to home.
We've taken a look on TripAdvisor to see what's recommended.
But don't forget there are plenty of places not listed here that are well worth a visit.
Why not let us know your favourites in the comments?
1. Woburn Safari Park
Enjoy some close-up animal encounters at this award-winning safari park. The park has just welcomed a rare baby camel and boasts a newly opened Giraffe Meadow. There's also a chance to experience a VIP tour, and for little rangers to drive their own fun-sized keeper car. Special guests will include Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. Photo: Woburn Safari Park
2. Whipsnade Zoo
Whipsnade Zoo is the largest zoo in the country - and has a host of activities for the May half term along with the really wild encounters. Mister Maker & Rebecca Keatley are bringing their live show to the zoo. There will also be craft sessions and toddler safaris especially for little ones. Photo: Whipsnade Zoo
3. Wrest Park, Silsoe
Step back in time and visit the historic Wrest Park mansion and gardens. There will also be half term hands-on activities, including giant jenga, balance boards and spacehoppers. Photo: Richard Malec
4. Stockwood Discovery Centre, Luton
You can find beautiful gardens, interactive exhibitions and Europe's largest carriage collection here. Events over the half term include a medieval adventure and Toad's Car workshop. The Culture Trust is also running events at its other locations. Entry is free. Photo: National World