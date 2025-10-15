10 best things to do in Bedford, according to Tripadvisor

There are plenty of things to keep you entertained in town – yeah, even if it’s raining.

Whether you need something to do with the little ones come half term or you have no such commitments and just want a fun weekend, we’ve got it covered.

I say ‘we’ but it’s actually a commercial wooden furniture company MG Timber which has done the heavy lifting for us.

Together with Online Marketing Surgery, it’s looked at Tripadvisor data and come up with the best things to do in Bedford based on traveller reviews. Simples, innit.

Canoeing, brewery visits, escape rooms, birds of prey - there are plenty of things to do in Bedford

So who made the cut?

Ready Steady Roll

Based in Studio 5, Ivy Lodge Farm, Rushden Road, Sharnbrook, you get the chance to play loads of different board games. You can even enjoy a slice of homemade cake while you play.

Canoe Trail

Based at Kempston Outdoor Centre, in Hillgrounds Road, a whole host of fun social paddle events offer you a chance to get outdoors and digitally detox.

The Rose

If a bottomless brunch is more your kind of speed, look no further than this High Street watering hole. It’s been described as amazing for the price.

Don't Get Locked In Escape Rooms

Who doesn’t love an escape room? Based in Allhallows, it’s described as a fully immersive escape room – and it offers 60-minute and 120-minute games. Apparently, it’s the only two-hour escape room experience in Bedfordshire.

Edible Ornamentals

Based in Roxton Road, Chawston, this pick-your-own chilli ranch is open to the public – and, seemingly, has become the go-to destination for European hot pepper enthusiasts. Why should they have all the fun?

John Bunyan Community Boat

Based at Priory Country Park, Barkers Lane, this is a straight up peaceful and unique way to enjoy Bedford from the river. Many Tripadvisor reviews mention the great fish and chips on board too.

Birds of Prey Centre

If you want to get up close and personal with an owl or a hawk, head to Herrings Green Farm, in Cotton End Road, Wilstead. This place is jam-packed with impressive birds of prey.

Priory Country Park

Accessed via Barkers Lane, Bedford, this 360-acre green space – made up of lakes, meadows and woodland – was established in 1977 and officially opened in 1986. There are lots of people on bikes and plenty of room for dog walkers too.

Bedford Park

Aaah… my favourite. Accessed via Park Avenue or Foster Hill Road, this beautiful space – created in 1888 – was a godsend during lockdown. It’s a Grade II listed English Heritage Victorian park with a lake and multiple play areas.

Brewpoint

A state-of-the-art brewing facility costing £14 million, this is an impressive space. You’ll find it in Cut Throat Lane, Bedford, near Sainsbury’s and Aldi on the A6. You can enjoy some food and drink – and a tour of the brewery.