Wilde classic takes to stage in Bedfordshire

An evening of mistaken identities, witty banter and delightful absurdities is in store next week courtesy of Ampthill and Flitwick Dramatic Society.

The talented company is staging Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest from Thursday June 21 to Saturday June 23.

Penned in 1895, the play takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the customs of Victorian life through the eyes of the protagonist Jack Worthing, a serious young man (played by Hugo Henche) and his unwanted sidekick Algernon Moncrieff, a somewhat happy- go lucky- lovable rogue (played by Scott Younger).

Eager to escape the constraints of proper society, the two young men invent circumstances and double identities allowing them to behave exactly how they wish without consequence. But the lies quickly get out of hand and the young men risk losing the loves of their lives. The young men’s love interests are Gwendolen (played by Tracey Callan), a flirtatious and savvy young woman who has Jack wrapped around her little finger and Cecily, a sweet innocent young lady who captivates Algernon’s affections with ease (played by Sarah Vanstone-Howe).

In supporting roles are Alistair Kelly as Lane, Aldo Saralli as Dr Chasuble ,Helen Morris as Miss Prism and Robina Chatham as Merriman.

Directed by Sarah Benjamin, the play which will be performed in the round.

Watch as the two men try to win over the imposing Lady Bracknell (played by Samantha Jayne Golton Scholes), decipher the meaning of a handbag found at Victoria station and find the answer to the question on everybody’s lips, who is the mysterious man called Earnest?

The production is showing at TADS Theatre in Toddington. Tickets cost £9 or £7 for concessions. Visit AFDS.co.uk or call 07593315880.