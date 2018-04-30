Voice of Love Island comes to Bedford with new show

Bafta-award winning comic Iain Stirling is bringing his intuitive razor-sharp humour to Bedford next week.

Iain enjoyed widespread critical acclaim last summer for writing and voicing witty one-liners on ITV2’s hit series Love Island.

The show smashed rating records, pulling in the channel’s biggest-ever audience of 2.9 million at its peak and attracting an average of 2.6 million tuning in to see it daily.

Iain was also on our screens hosting CelebAbility, a brand-new physical comedy entertainment show on ITV2 which saw celebrities and members of the public go head-to-head in rounds of games. In adidtion, Iain was named Best Presenter at the 2016 Children’s Bafta awards.

The Edinburgh-born comic has sold out six shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to date and amass numerous television credits including Virtually Famous (E4), Drunk History and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (both Comedy Central), Russell Howard’s Good News and Sweat the Small Stuff (both BBC Three) and Fake Reaction and Safe Word (both ITV2).

Iain’s new tout is called U OK Hun? X. The Mail on Sunday said of the show: “At his best the Edinburgh native is an unhinged free-form anecdotist – his closing tale of a disastrous CBBC gig is a belter.”

The Metro hailed is “a show with a dark edge but delivered with utmost skill and affabiliy,” adding: “It’s always a treat to see such talent in such an intimate space. Expect this performer to be playing to huge arenas long after Love Island star Marcel Somerville’s book has begun gathering dust.”

Iain Stirling will perform at Bedford Corn Exchange on Thursday May 10. The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £20. Call 01234 718044 or visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book or for more information.