Two actors play 25 parts in Dad's Army show on Bedford stage

The much-loved characters and humour of Dad’s Army will be recreated on the stage in Bedford next week.

Two actors play 25 parts in Dad’s Army Radio Hour, a staging of classic radio scripts based on favourite episodes from the original TV series.

The production celebrating 50 years of Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s quintessential sitcom, which is beloved by generations and won the Best One-Liner accolade in a poll of comedians conducted earlier this year, with the immortal words “Don’t tell him, Pike”.

Double Fringe First Award winner David Benson (star of Think No Evil Of Us: My Life With Kenneth Williams and Boris: World King) and Jack Lane (Wisdom Of A Fool) present a selection of classic radio episodes featuring favourite lines, cherished characters and feats of vocal impersonation.

The production is directed by Owen Lewis, with sound design by Tom Lishman

Dad’s Army Radio Hour has won widespread critical acclaim. The Daily Mail said of it: “Benson and Lane’s impersonations are peerless, the show an absolute treat from start to finish. Wonderful stuff!”

The Southside Advertiser hailed it as “Classic British comedy recreated by two classic performers – a show not to miss,”and The Arts Desk said; “Lewis’s direction and Lishman’s sound design give real light and shade in which the two versatile performers shine.”

The show comes to the Quarry Theatre in St Peter’s Street on Tuesday May 22. It starts at 7,30pm and runs for 80 minutes, plus a 15-minute interval. Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions.

Visit the website www.quarrytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01234 362337 to book. See www.DadsArmyRadioHour.com for more information about the show.