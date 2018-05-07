Thunderbards bring heartfelt absurdity and high-concept silliness to Bedford

Sketch comedy duo Thünderbards present an evening of material from their four critically-acclaimed shows in Bedford on Saturday May 12.

Their gag-laden comedy is filled with their trademark off-beat jokes, fast-paced sketches and overwhelming politeness.

With a potent combination of heartfelt absurdity, high-concept silliness and sweat-drenched toil, Thünderbards promise to stop at nothing to make your day great again.

The duo comprise Glenn Moore, known from BBC Two’s Mock The Week, and Matt Stevens of BBC Radio 4’s Sketchorama.

With their high-energy, fast-paced style quickly gaining them a reputation as one of the UK’s most promising emerging sketch acts, the show involves the UK’s most thünderous bards deliver their favourite blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sketches in their trademark blend of off-beat sketches, off-beat characters, and off-beat jokes.

Away from Thünderbards, Glenn has toured the UK as a stand-up supporting Dave Gorman, Lee Nelson, and Josie Long before making his Mock The Week (BBC Two) debut this September. His 2016 solo show Glengarry Glen Glenn was nominated for Best Debut Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival, and was one of the best-reviewed debut shows of last year’s Edinburgh Fringe as was his second solo show The Very Best of Belinda Carlisle. Matt is an improviser with one of London’s leading long-form improv acts, Do Not Adjust Your Stage. The group has enjoyed residencies at the Natural History Museum and the National Gallery.

As a member of DNAYS, Matt has performed sell-out shows across Europe and the USA, including at New York’s renowned UCB Theatre and London’s Soho Theatre.

