The Owl and the Pussycat sail in to Bedford with a theatrical treat

Bedfordshire children’s theatre company Full House will be bringing their latest show to the town next month.

They present a “fizzgiggious” re-working of Edward Lear’s much-loved poem The Owl and the Pussycat at The Place on Saturday June 9.

Families are invited to join Owly-cat and fellow family members Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story all about where, what and who our family really are.

The “spongetaneous” trio travel to the “dolomphious” land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures who live there and their curious habits. Audiences will discover whether, when this “meloobious” family return together, they will always be a three.

Full House Theatre has a national reputation for high quality work for young audiences and their families. Previous hit shows have included Big Red Bath, which Broadway Baby said "every detail is perfect”, and The Snowdog, described by The Stage as “ingenious”.

The show is written by creative directors Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie, with music by award winning composer Rebecca Applin and design by renowned theatre designer Sophia Lovell Smith, known fro her work with the Polka Theatre, National Theatre, and South Bank Centre.

Theatregoers are promised a story that’s sure to delight and surprise young and old alike. The production is suitable for ages three and above. It runs for 55 minutes with no interval.

The Owl and the Pussycat will be staged at the Bradgate Road venue at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 or £5 for concessions.

Visit theplacebedford.org.uk or call 01234 354321 to book or for more information.

Visit fullhouse.org.uk for details of Full House Theatre, including information about future productions.