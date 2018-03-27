Sex, sobriety and the modern addict explored by Eleanor in Bedford show

Some people talk the talk and don’t walk the walk – but Eleanor Conway is someone who puts her money where her mouth is.

And comedy fans in Bedford can find out more when she brings her new show to the Corn Exchange on Friday, April 6.

Walk of Shame is a comedy debut about sex, sobriety and the modern addict. It has just finished a sell-out 70 date tour of the UK and Europe after two sell-out runs at Edinburgh Festival and a recent Stockholm fringe award nomination.

The ferocious clubber and party girl has always been a woman of extremes. She partied around the world as a music journalist, ran off to Asia to work for the Triads and dabbled in pornography.

Now sober from alcohol and substances, she says she’s failing to find moderation and meaning. The show aims to examine the modern addict that lies within us all.

The show has received numerous glowing reviews. Broadway Baby praised Eleanor for possessing a “charm and energy you can’t learn”, with The Skinny calling her “chaotic and electric”.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12.50. Visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044 to book or for more details.