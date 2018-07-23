Peter Pan to fly into Bedford Park

Get ready to think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter Pan embarks on an awfully big adventure in Bedford.

Immersion Theatre presents JM Barrie’s timeless tale in Bedford Park on Saturday September 1.

The audience will be introduced to the Darling children, the Lost Voys, the cheeky Tinkerbell, the comical Smee and a host of other beloved characters before facing the most feared villain of them all, the infamous Captain Hook.

The show promises catchy music, heaps of audience interaction, a laugh-a-minute script and the opportunity to meet the characters after the show.

Corey Jones will take on the title role of the infamous boy who never grew up in his first performance with Immersion Theatre. He is joined by Morgan Wilcox as Wendy and Louise Young as the inimitable Mrs Darling and a number of other roles. Louise has previously performed as Cinderella and Wendy for the Greenwich Theatre pantomimes, as well as taken a variety of roles in a number of West End and Off-West End productions.

Thomas Cove takes on the role as Captain Hook. Thomas has previously worked for Immersion Theatre in Robin Hood at Kenton Theatre, as well as having played Ben in The Secret Garden for Ambassadors Theatre, Scrooge in Scroogical the Musical and a number of other shows both, in the West End and on Tour. He will be joined by his trusty and hilarious sidekick Smee, played by Adam Ireson.

The cast is completed by Paul Toulson in the role of Michael and a number of other roles. Paul has appeared in a number of family favourites, touring nationally and internationally.

Tickets cost £14 or £10 for concessions. Visit immersiontheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.