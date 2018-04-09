Marianettes working 9 to 5 to stage hit musical in Bedford

The ever-popular sounds of Dolly Parton will get Bedford audiences tapping their toes as a hit musical is staged in the town.

Bedford Marianettes present the smash-hit Broadway show 9 to 5: The Musical to Trinity Arts and Leisure in Bromham Road from Wednesday April 18 to Saturday April 21.

Based on the hit 1980s film, the show follows three female office workers, Violet, Doralee and Judy.

Pushed to boiling point, they concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. The women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The musical features a wide variety of classic Dolly songs, including Backwoods Barbie, Shine Like the Sun - and of course, the catchy country anthem that is 9 to 5.

Bedford Marianettes will be supporting Beds and Northants MS Therapy Centre and the King’s Arms Project, Bedford with the performances.

The show starts at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions.

Visit the website www.ticketsource.co.uk/marianettes to book or for more information about the show.