Let Ruby show the way to a healthier mind in Bedford show

Ruby Wax promises to help people in Bedford live saner lives when she performs in the town this month.

The much-loved US-born comedian, actor and writer brings new show Frazzled to the Corn Exchange on Wednesday April 18.

The evening is based on her latest best-selling book, A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled, in which Ruby gives a tour of the mind – how to use it, not lose it, with insights gained from her studies for a Master’s degree in Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy from Oxford University.

Arriving in Britain from the United States in 1977 to pursue an acting career, Ruby performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company for five years. She went on to write and perform in her own hugely popular television programmes for the BBC for more than 25 years, and was script editor on all series of Absolutely Fabulous from 1992 to 2012.

She decided to return to full-time education in 2013, and has toured all over the world, becoming a leading speaker on mental health issues. The Mail ofn Sunday praised her “oodles of sparkling onstage charisma and comedy chutzpah”.

Tickets cost £20. See bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book or for more information.