Join Ray Mears on a trip into the Australian wilderness in show coming to Bedford

Adventurer Ray Mears is coming to Bedford next week to give the inside story behind his latest television show.

Over the past two decades, Ray has become recognised throughout the world as an authority on the subject of bushcraft and survival.

He has also become a household name through his various television series, including Tracks, World of Survival, Trips Money Can’t Buy with Ewan McGregor, The Real Heroes of Telemark and many more.

His latest series, Australian Wilderness, has been broadcast on ITV and follows Ray as travels across Australia to discover how the wildlife and people thrive and adapt in some of the planet’s last great areas of wilderness.

Ray brings all his experience and skills to his show and will talk about his survival knowledge as well as demonstrating some fire making techniques. The show, called Going Wild – Encore, promises to take audiences on a journey into the cultural, spiritual, moral and aesthetic motivations behind Ray’s work and explain why he believes these are vital for the human spirit and creativity.

Ray comes to the Corn Exchange on Saturday February 17. Adult tickets cost £25. See bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book.