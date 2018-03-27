Hometown joy for playwright as work gets Bedford showing

Bedford playwright Mike Elliston will have one of his plays professionally performed in the town next month for the first time.

Three years ago, Trailer/trash was funded by the Arts Council, and went on to enjoy highly praised script-in-hand performances in London and Cambridge.

Mike was also mentored by Timberlake Wertenbaker, among the world’s most renowned living female playwrights, and the woman behind Our Country’s Good, who describes it as a “terrific and fascinating play”.

It is set in Texas in 1999, following the chance encounter of Frankie and Shyanne. They live their lives as if they’re the stars of their own movie – they just don’t know it.

Mike said: “I love how theatre can change hearts and minds.

“Its immediacy in the presence of live performers can hit a story home with power and passion. Reaching audiences not familiar with certain themes, where the political is personal, is a craft I’ve been honing since I started writing plays.

“I’m thrilled to be showcasing it to a local audience.”

The show is being staged at the Quarry Theatre on April 10 and 11. Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. Visit quarrytheatre.org.uk to book.