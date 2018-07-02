Go out to sea with the Sirens in striking theatre piece in Bedford

Feminism and sexuality are among the issues explored in a daring new production coming to Bedford next week.

Sirens is presented by theatre company Zoo Co at The Place on Friday, July 13.

The play tells how the eponymous Sirens are exiled from ancient Greece and find themselves washed up on Hastings beach in 2018.

The production examines themes such as feminism, gender and sexuality and questions whether much has changed for women in the past 2,500 years.

With Sirens, Zoo Co and The Place also explore accessibility and deaf culture.

Interpreters are not used in the show but hearing actors use some BSL sign language and there is one deaf actor in the production. The whole experience is enhanced with visuals, projections and captions.

Alex Levene, associate producer at The Place, said: “At The Place, we are always striving to put on shows that challenge audience perceptions and world views.

“Sirens is an exceptional example of this, exploring feminism and sexuality, whilst making the experience accessible to our deaf and wider community through the use of media.”

Zoo Co was established in 2013 and has since created three critically acclaimed indoor productions, and two site-specific shows, which have toured to more than 30 venues across the UK and internationally.

The Zoo Co ensemble have come together through non-traditional, alternative training routes, representing a new generation of theatre makers who are finding their voice in the industry via practical training and hands on experience.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8 or £6 for concessions.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book or for more information.