Feast of fun for children in Bedford as Arts Jam returns

Bedford’s children and families are in for a treat this month as theatrical festival June Arts Jam returns to town.

The festival began this week with By the Light of the Moon and continues this weekend with The Owl and the Pussycat.

Returning to Bedfordshire following a critically acclaimed national tour, this new take on Edward Lear’s classic poem by Full House Theatre will be at The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road on Saturday June 9.

Grown-ups and children are promised adorable quirky poignancy in A Square World in the impressive surroundings of the Higgins Museum on Sunday June 10. The honest, funny and touching story tells of three friends and what happens when an unexpected change leaves one of them out in the cold.

For older children, Is this a Dagger? The Story of Macbeth is an introduction to Shakespeare, performed in the atmospheric Basement @ Bunyan on Saturday June 16.

The June Arts Jam is organised by Bedfordshire-based Full House Theatre.

Programmer and creative director Harriet Hardie said: “We are so pleased to be bringing such a range of quality, professional children’s theatre to Bedford this summer.

Fellow programmer and creative director Ben Miles said: “We hope that young and old, those who are avid theatre goers and those who have never been before, will all enjoy this exciting programme of shows. There really is something for everyone”.

June Arts Jam is supported by Arts Council England, The Wixamtree Trust and the Frank Branston Trust, and is run with The Higgins, The Place Theatre, John Bunyan Museum and Bedford Borough Council.

Visit www.fullhouse.org.uk/june-arts-jam or call 01525 630783 for details.